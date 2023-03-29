Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.76. 201,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,015. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.