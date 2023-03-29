Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,718 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,430. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.