Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $503.07 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.29 billion and $503.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.18 or 0.06347167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017606 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,626,240,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,734,110,318 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

