Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.47% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 175,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $25.12.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.