Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Down to $30.09

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $29.45. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 1,844 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $504.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.
