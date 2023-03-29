Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

