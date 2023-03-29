Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

