Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Also, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.07. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$37.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

