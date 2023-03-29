Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.09. 123,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,186,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

