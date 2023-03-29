Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s previous close.

AXGN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 61,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.13.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $11,320,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

