Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.71

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $27.66. Camtek shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 52,864 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

