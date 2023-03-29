Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.71

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $27.66. Camtek shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 52,864 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Camtek Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.