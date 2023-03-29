Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 208.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,020,000 after acquiring an additional 116,096 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 203.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,038.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

