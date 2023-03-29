Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
