Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 2.8%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.92. 74,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 688,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Caleres Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

