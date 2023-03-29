Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.27, but opened at $56.89. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 626,844 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 9.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

