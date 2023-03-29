Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 388,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 915,847 shares.The stock last traded at $195.57 and had previously closed at $201.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

