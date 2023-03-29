Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCUCY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($52.69) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

