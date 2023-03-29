Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.25). Approximately 11,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($14.38).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.29.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

