Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

