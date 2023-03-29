Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $249.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

