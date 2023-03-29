Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $11.55

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,166 shares of company stock worth $7,595,112. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 670.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

