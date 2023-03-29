Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in March

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Broad Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,482. Broad Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.