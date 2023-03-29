BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BRSP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 113,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,216. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $768.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BrightSpire Capital

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

