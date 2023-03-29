Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) versus Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Head to Head Review

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) and Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Capricorn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.02 billion N/A $530.38 million $1.16 12.71 Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 16.00 $894.50 million N/A N/A

Capricorn Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brenntag.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 3 5 0 2.63 Capricorn Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brenntag and Capricorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brenntag presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 571.64%. Given Brenntag’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Capricorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 4.50% 19.82% 7.85% Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brenntag beats Capricorn Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea. The International segment consists of all other regions where the firm currently holds exploration licenses such as Mexico, Ireland, Western Sahara, and the Mediterranean. The company was founded by William Benjamin Bowring Gammell in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

