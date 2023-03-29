Bray Capital Advisors Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,030,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,695,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.64. 25,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,308. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

