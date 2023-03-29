Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,391 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.54. 510,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,876. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

