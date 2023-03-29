Bray Capital Advisors Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $16.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,561.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,009. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,469.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,115.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

