Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,690,000 after acquiring an additional 233,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 679.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 204.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 65,271 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. 28,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $122.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

