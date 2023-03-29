Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

NYSE CF traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 837,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

