Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPYG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

