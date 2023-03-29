Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,377,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTV stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. 1,088,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,951. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.