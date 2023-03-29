Boyd Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,962 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 11,188,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,842. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

