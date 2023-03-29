Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$2.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$209.05. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$222.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$211.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$204.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.98, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$238.55.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

