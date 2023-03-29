Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

