Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 778,220 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 131,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,596. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $813.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.60.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

