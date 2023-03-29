Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 25,374 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

