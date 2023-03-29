Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,500 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

