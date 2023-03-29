Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,775 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 201,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

