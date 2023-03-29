Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Envista by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 223,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

