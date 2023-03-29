Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 225,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,422. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

