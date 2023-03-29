Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $92,000.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,745,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,350,141. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

