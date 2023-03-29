Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 172.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,173. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.72.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Dividend History for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

