Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 172.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,173. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.72.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.