Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 703.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BONXF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

