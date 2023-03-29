BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.02. 1,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

