BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZWH traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.55. 14,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,264. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.65.

