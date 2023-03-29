BlackSky Technology (BKSY) versus The Competition Financial Review

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BlackSky Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -53.03% -29.21% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.66% -53.48% -5.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 289 1538 2495 108 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.31%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.48%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s competitors have a beta of -2.80, indicating that their average stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.17 million -2.17 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.41 billion $643.74 million 2.62

BlackSky Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BlackSky Technology competitors beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

