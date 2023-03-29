Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.87.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
