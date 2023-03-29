Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,152.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

