BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,396. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,861,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 596,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 860,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

