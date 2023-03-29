BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 26,517 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,340,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,150,931.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BFZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 256,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,645. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

