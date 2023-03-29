Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$5.93 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

